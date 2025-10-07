Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

In Week 6 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), WR Jakobi Meyers and the Las Vegas Raiders will play the Tennessee Titans, who have the 21st-ranked passing defense in the league (220 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Meyers worth a look for his upcoming game against the Titans? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Jakobi Meyers Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.60

52.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Meyers is currently the 39th-ranked player in fantasy (150th overall), with 29.0 total fantasy points (5.8 per game).

In his last three games, Meyers has posted 12.5 fantasy points (4.2 per game), as he's caught 11 passes on 17 targets for 125 yards and zero touchdowns.

The peak of Meyers' fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst against the New England Patriots, a matchup in which he put up 9.7 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 8 receptions, 97 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jakobi Meyers had his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, when he put up just 3.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has not allowed a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Titans have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Tennessee has allowed two players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Titans have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Tennessee has allowed just one player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Titans have given up a TD catch by six players this year.

Tennessee has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Titans have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this season.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one TD versus Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

