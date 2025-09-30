Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

In Week 5 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), WR Jakobi Meyers and the Las Vegas Raiders will play the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 21st-ranked pass defense in the league (223.8 yards conceded per game).

Is Meyers a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Colts? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Jakobi Meyers Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.20

71.20 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers Fantasy Performance

Meyers is currently the 37th-ranked fantasy player at his position (141st overall), posting 25.8 total fantasy points (6.5 per game).

In his last three games, Meyers has put up 16.1 fantasy points (5.4 per game), as he's reeled in 13 passes on 23 targets for 161 yards and zero touchdowns.

The peak of Meyers' fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the New England Patriots, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 9.7 fantasy points. He also had eight receptions (on 10 targets) for 97 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Jakobi Meyers disappointed his fantasy managers against the Chicago Bears last week, when he managed only 3.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has given up at least two TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

The Colts have allowed two players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Indianapolis has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Colts have allowed eight players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Indianapolis this year.

The Colts' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to two players this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Colts this year.

