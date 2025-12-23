Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Wideout Jakobi Meyers is looking at a matchup against the 31st-ranked passing defense in the NFL (250.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Meyers worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Colts? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Jakobi Meyers Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.52

58.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers Fantasy Performance

Meyers is currently the 40th-ranked fantasy player at his position (148th overall), tallying 94.5 total fantasy points (6.8 per game).

In his last three games, Meyers has grabbed 12 balls (on 16 targets) for 94 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 9.4 fantasy points (3.1 per game).

Meyers has been targeted 27 times, with 19 receptions for 187 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 18.7 fantasy points (3.7 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Meyers' season as a fantasy producer came against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13, as he tallied 15.3 fantasy points by hauling in six passes (on six targets) for 90 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Jakobi Meyers stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, catching four passes on six targets for 23 yards (2.3 fantasy points).

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed over 300 yards passing to four players this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Colts this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have given up three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this year.

Indianapolis has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to seven players this year.

The Colts have allowed 22 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Just one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Indianapolis this year.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Colts this season.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Indianapolis this season.

Just three players have rushed for more than one TD against the Colts this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jakobi Meyers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.