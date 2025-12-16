Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will be up against the 11th-ranked pass defense of the Denver Broncos (196.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Meyers for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Broncos? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Jakobi Meyers Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.10

51.10 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Meyers Fantasy Performance

Meyers has compiled 89.9 fantasy points in 2025 (6.9 per game), which ranks him 37th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 142 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Meyers has caught 12 balls (on 16 targets) for 94 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 9.4 fantasy points (3.1 per game).

Meyers has been targeted 27 times, with 19 receptions for 187 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 18.7 fantasy points (3.7 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Meyers' fantasy season came against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13, when he compiled 15.3 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jakobi Meyers' game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 2.3 fantasy points. He tallied four receptions for 23 yards on the day.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed just two players to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed three players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed only one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Denver has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to just two players this season.

A total of 14 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Broncos this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Denver this season.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Broncos have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jakobi Meyers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.