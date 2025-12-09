Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has a matchup against the eighth-ranked pass defense in the league (190.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the New York Jets, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Meyers for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Jets? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Meyers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jakobi Meyers Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 48.61

48.61 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Meyers is currently the 38th-ranked player in fantasy (138th overall), with 82.8 total fantasy points (6.9 per game).

During his last three games Meyers has been targeted 16 times, with 12 receptions for 94 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 9.4 fantasy points (3.1 per game) during that period.

Meyers has totaled 187 receiving yards and zero scores on 19 catches (27 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 18.7 points (3.7 per game) during that period.

The peak of Meyers' fantasy campaign was a Week 13 outburst versus the Tennessee Titans, a game when he went off for three rushing yards on one carry (for 15.3 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he grabbed six balls (on six targets) for 90 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jakobi Meyers' matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 2.3 fantasy points. He had four receptions for 23 yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not let a player put up over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jets this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against New York this season.

The Jets have allowed only two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

New York has allowed just two players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 18 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets this season.

New York has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to just two players this year.

The Jets have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

A total of 14 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against New York this year.

The Jets have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jakobi Meyers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.