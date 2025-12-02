Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Wideout Jakobi Meyers is looking at a matchup against the 27th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (246.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Meyers for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Colts? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Jakobi Meyers Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.9

4.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.96

37.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers Fantasy Performance

Meyers is currently the 42nd-ranked fantasy player at his position (148th overall), posting 72 total fantasy points (6.5 per game).

During his last three games Meyers has been targeted 16 times, with 12 receptions for 94 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 9.4 fantasy points (3.1 per game) during that stretch.

Meyers has compiled 187 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 19 catches (27 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 18.7 (3.7 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Meyers' fantasy season so far was last week against the Tennessee Titans, when he carried one time for three yards on his way to 15.3 fantasy points. He also had six receptions (on six targets) for 90 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Jakobi Meyers' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 2.3 fantasy points. He had four receptions for 23 yards on the day.

Colts Defensive Performance

Four players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Indianapolis has given up two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The Colts have allowed three players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of five players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Indianapolis has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

The Colts have given up more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this year.

Indianapolis has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Colts have given up at least two rushing TDs to only two players this year.

