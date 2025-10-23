Jake Ferguson Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

In Week 8 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), TE Jake Ferguson and the Dallas Cowboys will play the Denver Broncos, who have the sixth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (179.9 yards conceded per game).

For more info on Ferguson, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, scroll down before his upcoming matchup against the Broncos.

Thinking about playing Ferguson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jake Ferguson Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 35.27

35.27 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Ferguson Fantasy Performance

With 69.4 fantasy points in 2025 (9.9 per game), Ferguson is the No. 1 fantasy player at his position and 57th overall.

In his last three games, Ferguson has compiled 41.1 total fantasy points (13.7 per game), catching 17 balls (on 19 targets) for 111 yards and five touchdowns.

Ferguson has posted 59.3 fantasy points (11.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 37 passes on 40 targets for 233 yards and six touchdowns.

The peak of Ferguson's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the New York Jets, when he caught seven balls on nine targets for 49 yards with two touchdowns, good for 16.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Jake Ferguson let down his fantasy managers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, when he managed only 2.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed two players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed only one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Denver has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

The Broncos have given up a touchdown catch by seven players this season.

Denver has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this year.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Denver this season.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Broncos this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jake Ferguson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.