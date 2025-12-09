Jake Ferguson Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Jake Ferguson and the Dallas Cowboys will play the Minnesota Vikings and their fourth-ranked passing defense (172.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Jake Ferguson Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings

Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.37

39.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Ferguson Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, Ferguson has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 7.3 fantasy points per game (95.5 total points). Overall, he is 111th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Ferguson has totaled 154 yards and zero scores on 15 catches (19 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 15.5 fantasy points (5.2 per game) during that stretch.

Ferguson has reeled in 24 balls (on 31 targets) for 220 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 26.1 fantasy points (5.2 per game) during that timeframe.

The peak of Ferguson's fantasy season was a Week 5 performance against the New York Jets, when he posted 16.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Vikings Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

Just two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

A total of 13 players have caught a TD pass versus the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed at least two receiving TDs to just one player this season.

Four players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Vikings have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this season.

