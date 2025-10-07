Jake Browning Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning will be up against the 11th-ranked pass defense of the Green Bay Packers (205.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more details on Browning, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game against the Packers.

Thinking about playing Browning this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jake Browning Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 Projected Passing Yards: 229.64

229.64 Projected Passing TDs: 0.93

0.93 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.67

7.67 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Browning Fantasy Performance

Browning is currently the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position (72nd overall), putting up 48.1 total fantasy points (12.0 per game).

During his last three games, Browning has compiled 516 passing yards (59-of-92) for four passing TDs with five picks, leading to 30.4 fantasy points (10.1 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 38 yards rushing on eight carries.

The peak of Browning's fantasy season came against the Detroit Lions last week, when he compiled 19.1 fantasy points with 251 passing yards, three TDs, and three picks. With his legs, he added 31 rushing yards on four carries (7.8 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Jake Browning's matchup against the Denver Broncos in Week 4 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up 5.4 fantasy points. He threw for 125 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Green Bay has given up at least two TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

A total of Five players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

No player has racked up over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Packers this year.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Green Bay this year.

The Packers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jake Browning? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.