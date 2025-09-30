Jake Browning Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Cincinnati Bengals QB Jake Browning will take on the 13th-ranked passing defense of the Detroit Lions (199 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Jake Browning Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Passing Yards: 224.25

224.25 Projected Passing TDs: 1.30

1.30 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.88

7.88 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Browning Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Browning is currently the 32nd-ranked player in fantasy (121st overall), with 29.0 total fantasy points (9.7 per game).

Last week against the Denver Broncos, Browning posted 5.4 fantasy points, amassing 125 passing yards with zero touchdowns and zero picks.

Lions Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed two or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

The Lions have allowed one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed a touchdown catch by five players this year.

Detroit has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Lions' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Detroit this season.

The Lions have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

