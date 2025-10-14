Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

In Week 7 (Monday at 7 p.m. ET), running back Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the fifth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (88.2 yards allowed per game).

Considering Gibbs for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Buccaneers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Jahmyr Gibbs Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: October 20, 2025

October 20, 2025 Game Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.3

15.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.2

17.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 70.02

70.02 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.71

0.71 Projected Receiving Yards: 30.57

30.57 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

With 80.2 fantasy points in 2025 (13.4 per game), Gibbs is the ninth-ranked fantasy player at his position and 34th overall.

During his last three games, Gibbs has 36.9 total fantasy points (12.3 per game), toting the ball 44 times for 210 yards and one touchdown. As a receiver, he has added 39 yards on five catches (six targets) with one TD.

Gibbs has delivered 75.2 total fantasy points (15.0 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 78 times for 371 yards and four scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 81 yards on 13 receptions (15 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Gibbs' season as a fantasy producer came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, as he tallied 21.9 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 67 rushing yards on 22 carries (3.0 YPC) with two scores.

From a fantasy perspective, Jahmyr Gibbs let down his fantasy managers against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, when he managed only 5.0 fantasy points (9 carries, 19 yards; 10 receptions, 31 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Buccaneers have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed only one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed three players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Eight players have hauled in a TD pass against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least two receiving TDs to two players this year.

The Buccaneers have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least one rushing TD to five players this season.

The Buccaneers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

