Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions will play the Kansas City Chiefs and their 21st-ranked rushing defense (123.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Gibbs for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Chiefs? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Jahmyr Gibbs Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 62.54

62.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.52

0.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 29.81

29.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Gibbs has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 14.7 fantasy points per game (73.7 total points). Overall, he is 29th in fantasy points.

During his last three games, Gibbs has 52.3 total fantasy points (17.4 per game), toting the ball 49 times for 212 yards and three touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 71 yards on nine catches (10 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Gibbs' fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he caught five balls on six targets for 32 yards, good for 21.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jahmyr Gibbs had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, when he posted just 5.0 fantasy points (9 carries, 19 yards; 10 receptions, 31 yards).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed only one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed at least two passing TDs to just one opposing QB this year.

The Chiefs have allowed just one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Kansas City this year.

A total of Four players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Chiefs' defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Kansas City has given up at least one rushing TD to five players this year.

The Chiefs have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

