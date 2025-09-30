Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions will meet the Cincinnati Bengals and their 26th-ranked run defense (135.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Jahmyr Gibbs Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.7

15.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.6

17.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 72.58

72.58 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.74

0.74 Projected Receiving Yards: 30.33

30.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

With 59.0 fantasy points this season (14.8 per game), Gibbs is the eighth-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 28th among all players.

Over his last three games, Gibbs has totaled 54.0 fantasy points (18.0 per game) as he's run for 252 yards and scored four touchdowns on 49 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 48 yards on 10 catches (11 targets).

The highlight of Gibbs' fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he caught five balls on six targets for 32 yards, good for 21.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jahmyr Gibbs delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (5.0 points) in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, running for 19 yards on nine carries with 10 catches for 31 yards.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has conceded over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Bengals have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Cincinnati has allowed two or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Bengals this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have given up a TD catch by eight players this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Two players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bengals this year.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one TD against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

