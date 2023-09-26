Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is looking at a matchup versus the 27th-ranked rushing defense in the league (136.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Detroit Lions meet the Green Bay Packers, Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

For more information on Gibbs, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game against the Packers.

Thinking about playing Gibbs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Gibbs vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Game Day: September 28, 2023

September 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.25

9.25 Projected Rushing Yards: 40.81

40.81 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

0.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 25.73

25.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

With 19.8 fantasy points in 2023 (6.6 per game), Gibbs is the 33rd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 116th overall.

Last week against the Atlanta Falcons, Gibbs posted 8.2 fantasy points, carrying 17 times for 80 yards (4.7 yards per carry) with one reception for two yards as a receiver.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has not allowed someone to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Packers have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Green Bay has not given up more than one passing TD to any opposing QBs this year.

Green Bay has allowed one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Three players have caught a TD pass against the Packers this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Green Bay this season.

The Packers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

Green Bay has given up at least one rushing TD to two players this year.

The Packers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jahmyr Gibbs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.