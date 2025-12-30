Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs will match up with the 28th-ranked rushing defense of the Chicago Bears (135.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Gibbs for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Bears? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Jahmyr Gibbs Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.5

16.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 65.70

65.70 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.51

0.51 Projected Receiving Yards: 36.85

36.85 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

Gibbs has been one of the best players in fantasy at the RB position this season, ranking fourth with 17.0 fantasy points per game (272.6 total points). He is 15th in fantasy points among all players.

During his last three games, Gibbs has delivered 23.0 total fantasy points (7.7 per game), running the ball 37 times for 81 yards and zero scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 109 yards on 16 receptions (23 targets) with one TDs.

Gibbs has 61.6 total fantasy points (12.3 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 69 times for 192 yards with three touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 204 yards on 26 catches (34 targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Gibbs' fantasy campaign was a Week 12 performance versus the New York Giants, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 44.4 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 219 rushing yards on 15 attempts (14.6 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Jahmyr Gibbs delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (2.8 points) in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, rushing for 25 yards on nine carries with three catches for three yards.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed only three players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Bears have given up at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this season.

Chicago has allowed nine players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed five players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Chicago has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

The Bears have given up a TD catch by 24 players this year.

Chicago has allowed six players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Two players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bears this season.

A total of 12 players have run for at least one TD against Chicago this year.

The Bears have given up at least two rushing TDs to only three players this year.

