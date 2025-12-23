Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

In Week 17 (Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET), running back Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions will play the Minnesota Vikings, who have the 24th-ranked run defense in the NFL (127.6 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Gibbs worth considering for his upcoming game against the Vikings? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Jahmyr Gibbs Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.8

15.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.8

17.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 77.56

77.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.63

0.63 Projected Receiving Yards: 32.60

32.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

Gibbs has been one of the top players in fantasy at the RB position this season, ranking third with 17.9 fantasy points per game (268.2 total points). He is 14th in fantasy points among all players.

Over his last three games, Gibbs has amassed 48.6 fantasy points (16.2 per game) as he's rushed for 83 yards and scored three touchdowns on 32 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 163 yards on 21 catches (27 targets) with one TDs.

Gibbs has put up 101.6 fantasy points (20.3 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 370 yards with five touchdowns on 67 carries. He has also contributed 226 yards on 35 catches (43 targets) with two TDs as a receiver.

The peak of Gibbs' fantasy season was a Week 12 performance against the New York Giants, a matchup in which he put up 44.4 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 15 carries, 219 yards, 2 TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jahmyr Gibbs delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (2.8 points) in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, running for 25 yards on nine carries with three catches for three yards.

Vikings Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed just two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Minnesota has allowed four players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Vikings have given up a TD reception by 13 players this year.

Minnesota has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Four players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

Just two players have run for more than one TD versus the Vikings this season.

