Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions will face the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 19th-ranked rushing defense (120.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With Gibbs' next game against the Steelers, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Jahmyr Gibbs Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.4

16.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.4

18.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 73.10

73.10 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.72

0.72 Projected Receiving Yards: 33.94

33.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Gibbs has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks third in the NFL with 18.2 fantasy points per game (255.4 total points). Overall, he is 12th in fantasy points.

Over his last three games, Gibbs has totaled 44.4 fantasy points (14.8 per game) as he's scampered for 149 yards and scored three touchdowns on 45 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 115 yards on 14 catches (18 targets).

Gibbs has amassed 103.4 fantasy points (20.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 407 yards with five touchdowns on 72 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 267 yards on 30 receptions (38 targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Gibbs' fantasy season so far was Week 12 against the New York Giants, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 44.4 fantasy points. He also had 219 rushing yards on 15 attempts (14.6 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Jahmyr Gibbs had his worst game of the season in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he put up just 2.8 fantasy points (9 carries, 25 yards).

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed four players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Steelers have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this season.

Pittsburgh has given up two or more passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Steelers have given up at least three passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed over 100 yards receiving to nine players this season.

The Steelers have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this year.

The Steelers have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

