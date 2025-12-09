Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

In Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), running back Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions will play the Los Angeles Rams, who have the 11th-ranked run defense in the NFL (103.5 yards allowed per game).

With Gibbs' next game versus the Rams, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Jahmyr Gibbs Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.9

14.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.7

16.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 73.16

73.16 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.54

0.54 Projected Receiving Yards: 31.47

31.47 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

Gibbs has been one of the top players in fantasy at the RB position this season, ranking second with 19.2 fantasy points per game (249.6 total points). He is seventh in fantasy points among all players.

Over his last three games, Gibbs has amassed 83.0 fantasy points (27.7 per game) as he's rushed for 330 yards and scored five touchdowns on 47 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 140 yards on 21 catches (23 targets) with one TDs.

Gibbs has put up 132.8 fantasy points (26.6 per game) over his last five games, running for 511 yards with seven touchdowns on 74 carries. He has also contributed 277 yards on 29 catches (35 targets) with two TDs as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Gibbs' fantasy season was a Week 12 outburst against the New York Giants, a matchup in which he posted 44.4 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 15 carries, 219 yards, 2 TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Jahmyr Gibbs' game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 2.8 fantasy points. He rushed for 25 yards on nine carries on the day with three catches for three yards.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed just two players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed five players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed five players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 17 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing TD to four players this season.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

