Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions will meet the Dallas Cowboys and their 20th-ranked rushing defense (124.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Gibbs worth a look for his upcoming game against the Cowboys? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Jahmyr Gibbs Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: December 4, 2025

December 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.1

17.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 19.5

19.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 71.87

71.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.69

0.69 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.11

41.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

Gibbs has been one of the best players in fantasy at the RB position this season, ranking third with 18.3 fantasy points per game (219.6 total points). He is 11th in fantasy points among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Gibbs has totaled 67.6 fantasy points (22.5 per game) as he's run for 326 yards and scored two touchdowns on 47 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 170 yards on 19 grabs (24 targets) with one TDs.

Gibbs has posted 105.6 fantasy points (21.1 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 493 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 71 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 203 yards on 25 grabs (31 targets) with two TDs as a receiver.

The high point of Gibbs' season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Giants in Week 12, as he tallied 44.4 fantasy points by scampering for 219 yards and two TDs on 15 attempts. In the passing game, he grabbed 11 passes on 12 targets for 45 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Jahmyr Gibbs had his worst performance of the season in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he posted just 2.8 fantasy points (9 carries, 25 yards).

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed just two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Dallas has allowed at least two passing TDs to eight opposing QBs this season.

The Cowboys have allowed six players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed four players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 22 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed at least two receiving TDs to five players this season.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

A total of Four players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Cowboys this season.

