Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs faces a matchup against the sixth-ranked rushing defense in the league (96.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers, Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on Gibbs, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article before his upcoming game versus the Packers.

Jahmyr Gibbs Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.8

16.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.39

69.39 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.59

0.59 Projected Receiving Yards: 34.70

34.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Gibbs has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks third in the NFL with 19.2 fantasy points per game (211.0 total points). Overall, he is 10th in fantasy points.

Over his last three games, Gibbs has generated 94.2 fantasy points (31.4 per game) as he's run for 400 yards and scored four touchdowns on 42 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 182 yards on 19 catches (24 targets) with two TDs.

Gibbs has amassed 130.8 fantasy points (26.2 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 561 yards with six touchdowns on 68 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 267 yards on 25 grabs (30 targets) with two TDs.

The peak of Gibbs' fantasy season so far was last week against the New York Giants, when he caught 11 balls on 12 targets for 45 yards with one touchdown, good for 44.4 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jahmyr Gibbs had his worst game of the season in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he tallied just 2.8 fantasy points (9 carries, 25 yards).

Packers Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have given up three or more passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this year.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Green Bay this season.

The Packers have given up a TD reception by 11 players this season.

Green Bay has allowed just two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

Only two players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Packers this year.

