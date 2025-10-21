Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

In Week 8 (Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET), RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt and the Washington Commanders will play the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the 15th-ranked run defense in the NFL (105.7 yards allowed per game).

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs

Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: October 27, 2025

October 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 54.40

54.40 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

0.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.52

12.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Croskey-Merritt is currently the 21st-ranked fantasy player (71st overall), putting up 63.7 total fantasy points (9.1 per game).

During his last three games, Croskey-Merritt has 33.0 total fantasy points (11.0 per game), carrying the ball 44 times for 205 yards and two touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 45 yards on four catches (five targets).

Croskey-Merritt has generated 47.8 fantasy points (9.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 278 yards with three touchdowns on 59 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 60 yards on seven receptions (eight targets).

The peak of Croskey-Merritt's fantasy season was a Week 5 outburst against the Los Angeles Chargers, a matchup in which he tallied 25.0 fantasy points (14 carries, 111 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 39 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jacory Croskey-Merritt's matchup versus the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 1.7 fantasy points. He ran for 17 yards on four carries on the day.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed only one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Only one player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City's defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Chiefs have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Kansas City has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to only one player this year.

No player has collected over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has given up at least one rushing touchdown to five players this year.

The Chiefs have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

