Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Jacory Croskey-Merritt and the Washington Commanders will meet the Dallas Cowboys and their 29th-ranked run defense (142.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

For more info on Croskey-Merritt, scroll down before his upcoming matchup versus the Cowboys.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 50.56

50.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.48

0.48 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.18

11.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Croskey-Merritt is currently the 19th-ranked player in fantasy (57th overall), with 60.5 total fantasy points (10.1 per game).

In his last three games, Croskey-Merritt has picked up 35.5 fantasy points (11.8 per game), rushing for 219 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 38 carries. He has also contributed 56 yards on five catches (five targets) as a receiver.

Croskey-Merritt has 46.3 total fantasy points (9.3 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 50 times for 262 yards with three touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 61 yards on six catches (seven targets).

The high point of Croskey-Merritt's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, when he posted 25.0 fantasy points with two receptions (on two targets) for 39 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jacory Croskey-Merritt delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (1.7 points) in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, running for 17 yards on four carries.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Cowboys have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

Dallas has allowed at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Cowboys have given up a TD reception by 11 players this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed two players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Dallas has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Cowboys have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

