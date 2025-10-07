Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt will be up against the 31st-ranked rushing defense of the Chicago Bears (164.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

For more information on Croskey-Merritt, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming matchup versus the Bears.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears

Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: October 13, 2025

October 13, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.60

39.60 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

0.38 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.18

11.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Performance

With 55.7 fantasy points in 2025 (11.1 per game), Croskey-Merritt is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 52nd overall.

During his last three games, Croskey-Merritt has delivered 39.8 total fantasy points (13.3 per game), rushing the ball 29 times for 184 yards and three scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 54 yards on five receptions (five targets).

The highlight of Croskey-Merritt's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, as he put up 25.0 fantasy points by scampering for 111 yards and two TDs on 14 attempts. In the receiving game, he caught two passes on two targets for 39 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jacory Croskey-Merritt had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, when he posted just 1.7 fantasy points (4 carries, 17 yards).

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed three players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

One player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed over 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Bears have allowed a TD reception by seven players this season.

Chicago has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Bears have allowed one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one TD against Chicago this season.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Bears this year.

