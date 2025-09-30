Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Jacory Croskey-Merritt and the Washington Commanders will face the Los Angeles Chargers and their 16th-ranked run defense (111.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With Croskey-Merritt's next game against the Chargers, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 38.85

38.85 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.64

11.64 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Performance

With 30.7 fantasy points this season (7.7 per game), Croskey-Merritt is the 30th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 113th among all players.

Over his last three games, Croskey-Merritt has totaled 16.5 fantasy points (5.5 per game) as he's scampered for 90 yards and scored one touchdown on 19 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 15 yards on three catches (four targets).

The peak of Croskey-Merritt's fantasy season came against the New York Giants in Week 1, when he posted 14.2 fantasy points with zero receptions (on one target) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jacory Croskey-Merritt stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, rushing four times for 17 yards (1.7 fantasy points).

Chargers Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed more than one passing TD to an opposing QB this season.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed a TD reception by three players this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Chargers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

