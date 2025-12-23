Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt faces a matchup versus the 20th-ranked rushing defense in the league (122.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Washington Commanders take on the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more info on Croskey-Merritt, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming matchup versus the Cowboys.

Thinking about playing Croskey-Merritt this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 33.25

33.25 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

0.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 5.42

5.42 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Croskey-Merritt is currently the 30th-ranked player in fantasy (117th overall), with 105.9 total fantasy points (7.1 per game).

In his last three games, Croskey-Merritt has picked up 27.3 fantasy points (9.1 per game), running for 153 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 33 carries.

Croskey-Merritt has totaled 32.6 fantasy points (6.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 201 yards with two touchdowns on 46 attempts.

The peak of Croskey-Merritt's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, as he put up 25.0 fantasy points by scampering for 111 yards and two TDs on 14 attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed two passes on two targets for 39 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jacory Croskey-Merritt stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, running four times for 17 yards (1.7 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed four players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Dallas has given up at least two TD passes to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Six players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has given up over 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

The Cowboys have allowed a touchdown catch by 26 players this season.

Dallas has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to six players this season.

The Cowboys have allowed just three players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Dallas has given up at least one rushing TD to 15 players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed five players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jacory Croskey-Merritt? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.