Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Washington Commanders RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt will match up with the 22nd-ranked rushing defense of the Philadelphia Eagles (125.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Daily fantasy players, is Croskey-Merritt worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Eagles? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: December 20, 2025

December 20, 2025 Game Time: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 54.23

54.23 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 5.18

5.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Performance

With 97.4 fantasy points this season (7.0 per game), Croskey-Merritt is the 35th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 122nd among all players.

During his last three games, Croskey-Merritt has 20.8 total fantasy points (6.9 per game), toting the ball 29 times for 148 yards and one touchdown.

Croskey-Merritt has 27.1 total fantasy points (5.4 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 49 times for 206 yards with one touchdown.

The highlight of Croskey-Merritt's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, when he racked up 25.0 fantasy points with 111 rushing yards and two TDs on 14 carries. As a receiver, he hauled in two balls (on two targets) for 39 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jacory Croskey-Merritt disappointed his fantasy managers against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, when he managed only 1.7 fantasy points (4 carries, 17 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed only two players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Eagles have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Philadelphia has allowed three players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Eagles have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

A total of seven players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Philadelphia this season.

A total of 13 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Eagles this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have given up more than 100 yards rushing to only two players this year.

Philadelphia has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

Just two players have run for more than one TD against the Eagles this season.

