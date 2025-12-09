Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Washington Commanders RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt will match up with the 31st-ranked rushing defense of the New York Giants (154.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Washington Commanders at New York Giants Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 37.91

37.91 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

0.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 2.94

2.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Performance

With 81.8 fantasy points in 2025 (6.3 per game), Croskey-Merritt is the 37th-ranked player at the RB position and 141st among all players.

During his last three games, Croskey-Merritt has delivered 8.5 total fantasy points (2.8 per game), rushing the ball 20 times for 80 yards and zero scores.

Croskey-Merritt has 15.6 total fantasy points (3.1 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 43 times for 148 yards with zero touchdowns.

The high point of Croskey-Merritt's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, as he put up 25.0 fantasy points by scampering for 111 yards and two TDs on 14 attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed two passes on two targets for 39 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jacory Croskey-Merritt stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, rushing four times for 17 yards (1.7 fantasy points).

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this year.

The Giants have given up at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this season.

New York has given up two or more passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Giants have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this year.

A total of four players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Only two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus New York this year.

The Giants have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to five players this season.

A total of 15 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus New York this year.

Only two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Giants this year.

