Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt faces a matchup against the third-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (88.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Washington Commanders take on the Denver Broncos, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Croskey-Merritt worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Broncos? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Croskey-Merritt this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos

Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 66.48

66.48 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

0.46 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.23

13.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Performance

Croskey-Merritt is currently the 35th-ranked fantasy player at his position (128th overall), posting 76.6 total fantasy points (7.0 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Croskey-Merritt has totaled 10.4 fantasy points (3.5 per game) as he's run for 96 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 32 carries.

Croskey-Merritt has put up 16.1 fantasy points (3.2 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 154 yards with zero touchdowns on 54 carries. He has also contributed seven yards on three catches (five targets) as a receiver.

The high point of Croskey-Merritt's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, when he tallied 25.0 fantasy points with two receptions (on two targets) for 39 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jacory Croskey-Merritt stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, running four times for 17 yards (1.7 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed just two players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

Denver has given up at least two TD passes to only two opposing QBs this year.

The Broncos have allowed just one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Denver has allowed just one player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Broncos have given up a touchdown catch by nine players this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this season.

Denver has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Broncos have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jacory Croskey-Merritt? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.