Jacoby Brissett Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett will match up with the 29th-ranked passing defense of the Cincinnati Bengals (246.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Brissett worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Bengals? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Brissett this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jacoby Brissett Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.0

17.0 Projected Passing Yards: 244.23

244.23 Projected Passing TDs: 1.52

1.52 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.56

14.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Brissett Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Brissett is currently the 18th-ranked player in fantasy (31st overall), with 195.3 total fantasy points (16.3 per game).

Over his last three games, Brissett has generated 50.2 fantasy points (16.7 per game), as he's amassed 723 yards on 68-of-115 passing with six touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 33 rushing yards on eight carries.

Brissett has connected on 130-of-204 throws for 1,341 yards, with nine touchdowns and four interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 88.5 total fantasy points (17.7 per game). With his legs, he's added 69 rushing yards on 14 attempts.

The peak of Brissett's fantasy season was a Week 9 outburst against the Dallas Cowboys, a matchup in which he posted 24.8 fantasy points (5 carries, 4 yards, 1 TD).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have given up at least one passing TD to 17 opposing QBs this year.

Cincinnati has allowed at least two passing TDs to eight opposing QBs this year.

The Bengals have allowed at least three passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed a TD catch by 28 players this year.

Cincinnati has allowed just three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Bengals have given up more than 100 yards rushing to six players this year.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one touchdown against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have given up at least two rushing TDs to only three players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jacoby Brissett? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.