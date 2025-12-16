Jacoby Brissett Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals will face the Atlanta Falcons and their ninth-ranked passing defense (195.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Jacoby Brissett Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons

Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.2

17.2 Projected Passing Yards: 239.62

239.62 Projected Passing TDs: 1.46

1.46 Projected Rushing Yards: 20.81

20.81 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Brissett Fantasy Performance

Brissett is currently the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position (31st overall), putting up 184.7 total fantasy points (16.8 per game).

Through his last three games, Brissett has connected on 81-of-124 passes for 821 yards, with seven passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 59.2 total fantasy points (19.7 per game). With his legs, he's added 44 rushing yards on 10 attempts.

Brissett has amassed 99.8 fantasy points (20.0 per game) in his last five games, completing 161-of-230 passes for 1,590 yards, with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's added 62 rushing yards on 15 carries.

The peak of Brissett's fantasy campaign was a Week 9 outburst versus the Dallas Cowboys, a game when he went off for four rushing yards and one TD on five carries (for 24.8 total fantasy points).

Falcons Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Atlanta this year.

Four players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed four players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 20 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has given up at least two receiving TDs to three players this season.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

Only two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Falcons this season.

