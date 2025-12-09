Jacoby Brissett Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals will face the Houston Texans, who have the third-ranked passing defense in the league (172.0 yards allowed per game).

For more info on Brissett, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, scroll down before his upcoming game against the Texans.

Jacoby Brissett Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Passing Yards: 219.67

219.67 Projected Passing TDs: 0.93

0.93 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.31

16.31 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Brissett Fantasy Performance

Brissett has compiled 164.1 fantasy points in 2025 (16.4 per game), which ranks him 19th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 32 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Brissett has put up 57.3 fantasy points (19.1 per game), as he's compiled 889 yards on 87-of-133 passing with five touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 58 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Brissett has amassed 98.6 fantasy points (19.7 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 156-of-234 throws for 1,599 yards, with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He's added 87 rushing yards on 16 carries.

The high point of Brissett's fantasy season was a Week 9 outburst against the Dallas Cowboys, a matchup in which he posted 24.8 fantasy points (5 carries, 4 yards, 1 TD).

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston is yet to allow someone to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Texans have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

Houston has allowed four players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

No opposing QB has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game versus the Texans this year.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Houston this season.

The Texans have allowed 12 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Houston this season.

The Texans have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this season.

Houston has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

Only one player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Texans this year.

