Jacoby Brissett Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett will take on the 14th-ranked pass defense of the Los Angeles Rams (207.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Jacoby Brissett Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 Projected Passing Yards: 133.32

133.32 Projected Passing TDs: 0.50

0.50 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.54

7.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Brissett Fantasy Performance

With 145.1 fantasy points this season (16.1 per game), Brissett is the 21st-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 35th among all players.

Through his last three games, Brissett has connected on 109-of-146 throws for 1,070 yards, with five passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 60.2 total fantasy points (20.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 34 rushing yards on eight attempts.

Brissett has put up 104.4 fantasy points (20.9 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 152-of-221 passes for 1,589 yards, with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He's added 69 rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The highlight of Brissett's fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, when he collected 24.8 fantasy points with four rushing yards and one TD on five carries.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed only two players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Rams this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs against Los Angeles this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Rams this year.

A total of four players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

One player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to four players this season.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

