2025 Jacksonville State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks' 2025 schedule is highlighted by a notable matchup against Delaware on Oct. 15. Dissect the rest of the Gamecocks' college football schedule below.

Jacksonville State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ UCF Aug. 28 - Knights (-16.5) 53.5 2 Liberty Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Georgia Southern Sept. 13 - - - 4 Murray State Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Southern Miss Sept. 27 - - - 7 @ Sam Houston Oct. 9 - - - 8 Delaware Oct. 15 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Jacksonville State 2025 Schedule Insights

The Gamecocks' schedule in 2025 features four returning teams who played in a bowl game.

Jacksonville State has five games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2024, including two teams that had nine or more wins and five with less than four wins last season.

Jacksonville State Betting Insights (2024)

Jacksonville State went 8-6-0 ATS last season.

The Gamecocks and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 14 times last season.

Jacksonville State was favored on the moneyline 10 total times last season. They finished 8-2 in those games.

