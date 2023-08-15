Jacksonville Jaguars Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

Odds updated as of 4:01 AM

The Jacksonville Jaguars, at +2400, as of now have the 10th-ranked odds to win the Super Bowl in the NFL. Oddsmakers have given the Jaguars -215 odds of making the postseason.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's Jacksonville Jaguars futures odds.

Jaguars Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2400 (Bet $100 to win $2,400)

+2400 (Bet $100 to win $2,400) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800 (Bet $100 to win $2,800)

+2800 (Bet $100 to win $2,800) Odds to Make the Playoffs: -215 (Bet $215 to win $100)

-215 (Bet $215 to win $100) Odds to Win the AFC South: -120 (Bet $120 to win $100)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Jaguars Stats Insights

From an offensive standpoint, the Jaguars rank 10th in the with 358.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 20th in total defense (344.0 yards allowed per contest).

From an offensive standpoint, the Jaguars rank 20th in the with 21.0 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th in points allowed (344.0 points allowed per contest).

Jacksonville ranks 11th in pass offense (239.0 passing yards per game) and 27th in pass defense (262.4 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

The Jaguars have the 14th-ranked offense this year in terms of rushing yards (119.2 per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with only 81.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

Jacksonville is putting up a 37.7% third-down percentage on offense (21st in the ), and ranks 18th on the other side of the ball with a 40.6% third-down percentage allowed.

The Jaguars are allowing 5.9 yards per play on the defensive side of the ball (24th in the ), while putting up 5.4 per play (19th in the league) on offense this season.

With 11 forced turnovers (second in ) against seven turnovers committed (17th in ), Jacksonville's +4+4 turnover margin ranks ninth in the NFL.

Jaguars Betting Insights

The Jaguars are only 10th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+2400), but sixth-best according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Jaguars have experienced the 11th-smallest change this season, improving from +2800 at the beginning to +2400.

The Jaguars have a 4% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

The Jaguars' chances of qualifying for the playoffs, based on their odds, are 68.3%.

Jaguars Leaders

Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 1,258 yards, completing 67.2% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 132 yards (26.4 ypg) on 30 carries.

The team's top rusher, Travis Etienne, has carried the ball 95 times for 396 yards (79.2 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught 18 passes for 144 yards.

Christian Kirk has hauled in 30 receptions for 335 yards (67.0 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Calvin Ridley has put together a 333-yard season with two touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes on 36 targets.

Josh Allen leads the team with 6.0 sacks, and also has 5.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

Darious Williams has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 20 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended.

Bet on Jacksonville Jaguars on FanDuel today!

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl