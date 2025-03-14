Jackson State vs Bethune-Cookman Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SWAC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Jackson State Tigers (15-17, 14-4 SWAC) and the No. 3 seed Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (17-15, 13-5 SWAC) meet in the SWAC tournament Friday at Gateway Center Arena, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jackson State win (59.6%)

See the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Friday's Jackson State-Bethune-Cookman spread (Jackson State -3.5) or total (142.5 points).

Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Jackson State has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Bethune-Cookman is 18-14-0 ATS this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Bethune-Cookman is 7-7 against the spread compared to the 6-4 ATS record Jackson State puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

When playing at home, the Tigers have a better record against the spread (7-2-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (11-10-0).

Against the spread, the Wildcats have been better at home (6-4-0) than on the road (10-9-0).

Jackson State is 13-6-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Against the spread in SWAC action, Bethune-Cookman is 11-8-0 this year.

Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Moneyline Betting Stats

Jackson State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 15 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (86.7%) in those games.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 10-1 when favored by -160 or better by bookmakers this year.

Bethune-Cookman has a 4-12 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, the Wildcats have a 2-10 record (winning just 16.7% of their games).

Jackson State has an implied victory probability of 61.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman Head-to-Head Comparison

Jackson State averages 71.9 points per game (237th in college basketball) while giving up 75.8 per contest (289th in college basketball). It has a -124 scoring differential overall and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

Shannon Grant is 860th in college basketball with a team-high 11.0 points per game.

Bethune-Cookman's -95 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.2 points per game (300th in college basketball) while giving up 72.2 per contest (194th in college basketball).

Trey Thomas' 16.4 points per game leads Bethune-Cookman and ranks 159th in the country.

The Tigers are 125th in college basketball at 32.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.6 their opponents average.

Romelle Mansel averages 6.8 rebounds per game (ranking 194th in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

The Wildcats grab 32.2 rebounds per game (166th in college basketball), compared to the 32.4 of their opponents.

Reggie Ward Jr.'s 7.5 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 109th in the country.

Jackson State scores 89.8 points per 100 possessions (315th in college basketball), while giving up 94.7 points per 100 possessions (217th in college basketball).

The Wildcats' 88.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 327th in college basketball, and the 92.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 164th in college basketball.

