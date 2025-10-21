Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Wideout Ja'Marr Chase has a matchup against the ninth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (197.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, when his Cincinnati Bengals play the New York Jets, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Chase for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Jets? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Ja'Marr Chase Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.68

68.68 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.67

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

Chase has been one of the top players in fantasy at the WR position this season, ranking fourth with 13.1 fantasy points per game (91.5 total points). He is 35th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Chase has reeled in 32 balls (on 45 targets) for 365 yards and four touchdowns, good for 60.2 fantasy points (20.1 per game).

Chase has tallied 438 receiving yards and four scores on 42 catches (59 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 66.4 points (13.3 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Chase's season as a fantasy producer came against the Detroit Lions in Week 5, as he put up 23.0 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Ja'Marr Chase's game against the Denver Broncos in Week 4 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 2.3 fantasy points. He tallied five receptions for 23 yards on the day.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not let a player register over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jets this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against New York this year.

The Jets have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this year.

The Jets have given up a touchdown catch by 11 players this year.

New York has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New York has given up at least one rushing touchdown to four players this season.

The Jets have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

