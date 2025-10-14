Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is looking at a matchup versus the 27th-ranked passing defense in the league (245 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Is Chase a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Steelers? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Ja'Marr Chase Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: October 16, 2025

October 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 75.41

75.41 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

Chase has produced 69.4 fantasy points in 2025 (11.6 per game), which ranks him sixth at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 46 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Chase has produced 40.4 fantasy points (13.5 per game), as he's converted 30 targets into 21 catches for 227 yards and three TDs.

Chase has compiled 442 receiving yards and four scores on 40 catches (52 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 66.8 points (13.4 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Chase's fantasy season was a Week 5 performance versus the Detroit Lions, a game when he went off for six catches and 110 receiving yards with two touchdowns (23.0 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Ja'Marr Chase stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, grabbing five passes on eight targets for 23 yards (2.3 fantasy points).

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has conceded more than 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Steelers have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have not allowed a player to throw for three or more TDs versus them in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

A total of Six players have hauled in a TD pass against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Steelers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to three players this year.

Only one player has run for more than one TD versus the Steelers this year.

