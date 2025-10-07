Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Green Bay Packers and their 11th-ranked passing defense (205.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Chase worth considering for his next matchup versus the Packers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Ja'Marr Chase Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 77.28

77.28 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Chase is currently the 12th-ranked fantasy player (58th overall), putting up 54.3 total fantasy points (10.9 per game).

During his last three games Chase has been targeted 24 times, with 16 receptions for 183 yards and two TDs. He has posted 29.2 fantasy points (9.7 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Chase's season as a fantasy producer came against the Detroit Lions last week, as he tallied 23.0 fantasy points by hauling in six passes (on 10 targets) for 110 yards and two scores.

From a fantasy perspective, Ja'Marr Chase stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, catching five passes on eight targets for 23 yards (2.3 fantasy points).

Packers Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Green Bay this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed two or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed a touchdown reception by five players this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Green Bay has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Packers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

