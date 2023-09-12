Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Baltimore Ravens -- whose pass defense was ranked 26th in the NFL last year (232.2 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Chase worth considering for his next game against the Ravens? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Chase vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.66

12.66 Projected Receiving Yards: 85.74

85.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.63

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase 2022 Fantasy Performance

Chase was 12th at his position, and 56th overall, with 155.4 fantasy points (13.0 per game) last year.

Chase accumulated 39 yards receiving, on five catches (nine targets), with zero touchdowns and 4.1 fantasy points in his one game so far this year.

Chase picked up 25.2 fantasy points -- seven catches, 132 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 6 versus the New Orleans Saints, which was his best game last season.

In Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons, Chase put up 25.0 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), with these numbers: eight receptions, 130 yards and two touchdowns.

In what was his worst game of the year, Chase finished with 5.0 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 50 yards, on 12 targets. That was in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Chase recorded 5.8 fantasy points -- five catches, 54 yards, on nine targets -- in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, and that was his second-worst performance of the season.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Last season, Baltimore allowed five quarterbacks to amass more than 300 passing yards in a game.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Ravens last year.

In the passing game, Baltimore allowed three players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Ravens last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Baltimore allowed five players rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Ravens last season, 18 players caught a TD pass.

Baltimore allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

Looking at run defense, the Ravens yielded more than 100 rushing yards to one player last season.

Against Baltimore last season, 11 players ran for at least one TD.

In the running game, no player ran for multiple touchdowns against the Ravens last season.

