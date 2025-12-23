Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Arizona Cardinals and their 22nd-ranked passing defense (224.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Chase for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Cardinals? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Ja'Marr Chase Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.8

17.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 84.38

84.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.92

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

Chase is the sixth-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 50th overall, as he has put up 155.0 total fantasy points (11.1 per game).

During his last three games Chase has been targeted 35 times, with 24 receptions for 285 yards and zero TDs, leading to 29.3 fantasy points (9.8 per game) during that stretch.

Chase has totaled 425 receiving yards and zero scores on 34 catches (59 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 43.3 points (8.7 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Chase's fantasy campaign was a Week 5 performance versus the Detroit Lions, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 23.0 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Ja'Marr Chase disappointed his fantasy managers against the Denver Broncos in Week 4, when he mustered only 2.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has given up over 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Cardinals have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed five players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of four players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed a TD reception by 21 players this season.

Arizona has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Three players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players this year.

Just three players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Cardinals this year.

