Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Miami Dolphins and their 13th-ranked passing defense (202.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Chase for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Dolphins? We've got stats and info for you below.

Ja'Marr Chase Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.0

14.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.9

17.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 90.85

90.85 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.82

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Chase is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player (49th overall), tallying 144.1 total fantasy points (11.1 per game).

In his last three games, Chase has tallied 286 yards and zero scores on 22 catches (38 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 29.4 fantasy points (9.8 per game) during that stretch.

Chase has put up 43.5 fantasy points (8.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 31 passes on 56 targets for 427 yards and zero touchdowns.

The highlight of Chase's fantasy campaign was a Week 5 outburst versus the Detroit Lions, a game when he went off for zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 23.0 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed six balls (on 10 targets) for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Ja'Marr Chase stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, hauling in five passes on eight targets for 23 yards (2.3 fantasy points).

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed just one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Dolphins this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed just two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Miami has given up more than 100 yards receiving to only one player this season.

The Dolphins have allowed a TD reception by 21 players this year.

Just one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed four players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Miami has given up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this year.

The Dolphins have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this year.

