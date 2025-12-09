Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be up against the 26th-ranked pass defense of the Baltimore Ravens (236 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Chase a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Ravens? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Ja'Marr Chase Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 83.57

83.57 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.70

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

Chase is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player at his position (53rd overall), posting 130.9 total fantasy points (10.9 per game).

During his last three games Chase has been targeted 32 times, with 15 receptions for 184 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 19.2 fantasy points (6.4 per game) during that stretch.

Chase has been targeted 59 times, with 33 receptions for 386 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 39.4 fantasy points (7.9 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Chase's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Detroit Lions, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 23.0 fantasy points. He also had six receptions (on 10 targets) for 110 yards with two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Ja'Marr Chase delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (2.3 points) in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, hauling in five balls for 23 yards.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed more than 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Ravens have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

Baltimore has given up two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The Ravens have allowed only two players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of five players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed a touchdown reception by 18 players this season.

Baltimore has given up at least two receiving TDs to just one player this year.

The Ravens have allowed only one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Baltimore has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Ravens have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

