Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is looking at a matchup versus the top-ranked passing defense in the league (163.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Cincinnati Bengals play the Buffalo Bills, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ja'Marr Chase Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.4

16.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 82.03

82.03 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.70

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

Chase is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player at his position (51st overall), tallying 125.7 total fantasy points (11.4 per game).

In his last three games, Chase has caught 16 balls (on 32 targets) for 251 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 25.1 fantasy points (8.4 per game).

Chase has posted 56.3 fantasy points (11.3 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 74 targets into 44 catches for 503 yards and one TD.

The peak of Chase's fantasy season was a Week 5 performance against the Detroit Lions, when he posted 23.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Ja'Marr Chase's game versus the Denver Broncos in Week 4 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 2.3 fantasy points. He tallied five receptions for 23 yards on the day.

Bills Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Buffalo this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bills this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs versus them in a game this season.

Buffalo has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Bills have given up a TD reception by 12 players this season.

Buffalo has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

Four players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bills this year.

A total of 14 players have run for at least one TD against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed four players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

