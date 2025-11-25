Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Baltimore Ravens and their 24th-ranked pass defense (230 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

For more details on Chase, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup against the Ravens.

Ja'Marr Chase Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.6

15.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 78.45

78.45 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.68

Chase Fantasy Performance

Chase has produced 114.7 fantasy points in 2025 (11.5 per game), which ranks him seventh at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 52 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Chase has accumulated 23.2 total fantasy points (7.7 per game), catching 21 balls (on 37 targets) for 232 yards and zero touchdowns.

Chase has been targeted 72 times, with 47 receptions for 487 yards and two TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 60.4 fantasy points (12.1 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Chase's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Detroit Lions, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 23.0 fantasy points. He also had six receptions (on 10 targets) for 110 yards with two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Ja'Marr Chase had his worst game of the season in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, when he tallied just 2.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed only one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Ravens this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have given up at least three passing touchdowns to only two opposing QBs this season.

Baltimore has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed 15 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Baltimore has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this season.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one TD versus Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

