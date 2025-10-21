J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Running back J.K. Dobbins has a matchup versus the 30th-ranked run defense in the NFL (141.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, when his Denver Broncos meet the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Considering Dobbins for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Cowboys? We've got stats and info for you below.

J.K. Dobbins Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.7

13.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 74.83

74.83 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.67

0.67 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.34

9.34 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Dobbins Fantasy Performance

Dobbins is the 15th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 47th overall, as he has posted 78.5 total fantasy points (11.2 per game).

During his last three games, Dobbins has 26.4 total fantasy points (8.8 per game), toting the ball 48 times for 200 yards and one touchdown.

Dobbins has totaled 51.2 fantasy points (10.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 384 yards with two touchdowns on 75 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed eight yards on four receptions (six targets).

The high point of Dobbins' season as a fantasy producer came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, as he posted 14.5 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 76 rushing yards on 14 carries (5.4 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy perspective, J.K. Dobbins had his worst game of the season in Week 6 against the New York Jets, when he tallied just 4.0 fantasy points (14 carries, 40 yards).

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Dallas has given up at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

Four players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Cowboys have given up a touchdown catch by 12 players this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one TD pass against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed two players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Dallas has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD against the Cowboys this year.

