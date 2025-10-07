J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

J.K. Dobbins and the Denver Broncos will play the New York Jets and their 27th-ranked rushing defense (140.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Is Dobbins a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Jets? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

J.K. Dobbins Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at New York Jets

Denver Broncos at New York Jets Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 66.58

66.58 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.58

0.58 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.11

10.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Dobbins Fantasy Performance

Dobbins is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player at his position (33rd overall), posting 66.5 total fantasy points (13.3 per game).

During his last three games, Dobbins has delivered 39.2 total fantasy points (13.1 per game), running the ball 47 times for 263 yards and two scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on nine yards on three receptions (four targets).

The high point of Dobbins' fantasy season came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, when he tallied 14.5 fantasy points with one reception (on two targets) for nine yards.

From a fantasy perspective, J.K. Dobbins stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, running 16 times for 101 yards, with one reception for four yards as a receiver (10.5 fantasy points).

Jets Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus New York this year.

The Jets have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

New York has allowed at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this year.

The Jets have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this year.

A total of Nine players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Jets this year.

New York has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Jets have allowed two players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New York has given up at least one rushing touchdown to four players this season.

The Jets have allowed at least two rushing TDs to just one player this season.

