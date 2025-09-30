J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

In Week 5 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back J.K. Dobbins and the Denver Broncos will meet the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the 21st-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (126 yards conceded per game).

Considering Dobbins for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Eagles? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Dobbins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

J.K. Dobbins Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles

Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 48.39

48.39 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

0.33 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.83

12.83 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Dobbins Fantasy Performance

Dobbins has compiled 52.1 fantasy points in 2025 (13.0 per game), which ranks him 12th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 41 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Dobbins has 39.3 total fantasy points (13.1 per game), carrying the ball 41 times for 260 yards and two touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 13 yards on three catches (five targets).

The highlight of Dobbins' fantasy campaign was a Week 2 outburst versus the Indianapolis Colts, a game when he came through with 76 rushing yards and one TD on 14 carries (for 14.5 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he grabbed one balls (on two targets) for nine yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, J.K. Dobbins stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, rushing 16 times for 101 yards, with one reception for four yards as a receiver (10.5 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has not allowed a player to put up over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Eagles have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Philadelphia this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for three or more TDs in a game against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed four players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Five players have caught a TD pass versus the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Eagles this year.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on J.K. Dobbins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.