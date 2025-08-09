J.K. Dobbins 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

J.K. Dobbins picked up 159.8 fantasy points last season, 21st among all NFL running backs. The Denver Broncos RB is currently the 41st-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

J.K. Dobbins Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Dobbins' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 159.8 61 21 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 145.4 68 20

J.K. Dobbins 2024 Game-by-Game

Dobbins accumulated 22.5 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 85 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Raiders 19.9 10 135 1 3 3 0 139 Week 2 @Panthers 19.1 17 131 1 1 1 0 131 Week 3 @Steelers 5.4 15 44 0 3 3 0 54 Week 4 Chiefs 6.2 14 32 0 4 3 0 62 Week 6 @Broncos 16.2 25 96 1 2 2 0 102 Week 7 @Cardinals 6.6 14 40 0 3 3 0 66 Week 8 Saints 12.8 17 57 1 7 4 0 68 View Full Table ChevronDown

J.K. Dobbins vs. Other Broncos Rushers

The Broncos, who ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.3% of the time while running the football 44.7% of the time. Here's a glance at how Dobbins' 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt J.K. Dobbins 195 905 9 28 4.6 Jaleel McLaughlin 113 496 1 15 4.4 Bo Nix 92 430 4 17 4.7 Audric Estime 76 310 2 11 4.1

