FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

J.K. Dobbins 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

J.K. Dobbins 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

J.K. Dobbins picked up 159.8 fantasy points last season, 21st among all NFL running backs. The Denver Broncos RB is currently the 41st-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

J.K. Dobbins Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Dobbins' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points159.86121
2025 Projected Fantasy Points145.46820

J.K. Dobbins 2024 Game-by-Game

Dobbins accumulated 22.5 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 85 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Raiders19.9101351330139
Week 2@Panthers19.1171311110131
Week 3@Steelers5.41544033054
Week 4Chiefs6.21432043062
Week 6@Broncos16.225961220102
Week 7@Cardinals6.61440033066
Week 8Saints12.81757174068

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

J.K. Dobbins vs. Other Broncos Rushers

The Broncos, who ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.3% of the time while running the football 44.7% of the time. Here's a glance at how Dobbins' 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
J.K. Dobbins1959059284.6
Jaleel McLaughlin1134961154.4
Bo Nix924304174.7
Audric Estime763102114.1

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on J.K. Dobbins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup