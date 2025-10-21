FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Islanders vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Islanders vs Sharks Game Info

  • New York Islanders (2-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-3-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Sharks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-225)Sharks (+184)6.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Islanders win (58.5%)

Islanders vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sharks. The Islanders are +110 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -134.

Islanders vs Sharks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Islanders-Sharks on Oct. 21, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Islanders vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Sharks, New York is the favorite at -225, and San Jose is +184 playing on the road.

