NHL
Islanders vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the San Jose Sharks.
Islanders vs Sharks Game Info
- New York Islanders (2-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-3-2)
- Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-225)
|Sharks (+184)
|6.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Islanders win (58.5%)
Islanders vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sharks. The Islanders are +110 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -134.
Islanders vs Sharks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Islanders-Sharks on Oct. 21, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Islanders vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Sharks, New York is the favorite at -225, and San Jose is +184 playing on the road.