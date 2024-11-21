NHL
Islanders vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21
In NHL action on Thursday, the New York Islanders face the Detroit Red Wings.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Islanders vs Red Wings Game Info
- New York Islanders (7-7-5) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-9-2)
- Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-125)
|Red Wings (+104)
|6.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Wings win (60.1%)
Islanders vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Red Wings. The Islanders are +194 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -245.
Islanders vs Red Wings Over/Under
- The over/under for the Islanders versus Red Wings matchup on November 21 has been set at 6.5, with +112 odds on the over and -138 odds on the under.
Islanders vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Red Wings-Islanders, Detroit is the underdog at +104, and New York is -125 playing on the road.