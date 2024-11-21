menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Islanders vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Islanders vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21

In NHL action on Thursday, the New York Islanders face the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Islanders vs Red Wings Game Info

  • New York Islanders (7-7-5) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-9-2)
  • Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-125)Red Wings (+104)6.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Wings win (60.1%)

Islanders vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Red Wings. The Islanders are +194 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -245.

Islanders vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Islanders versus Red Wings matchup on November 21 has been set at 6.5, with +112 odds on the over and -138 odds on the under.

Islanders vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Red Wings-Islanders, Detroit is the underdog at +104, and New York is -125 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup