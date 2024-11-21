Islanders vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21

In NHL action on Thursday, the New York Islanders face the Detroit Red Wings.

Islanders vs Red Wings Game Info

New York Islanders (7-7-5) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-9-2)

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Thursday, November 21, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-125) Red Wings (+104) 6.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Wings win (60.1%)

Islanders vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Red Wings. The Islanders are +194 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -245.

Islanders vs Red Wings Over/Under

The over/under for the Islanders versus Red Wings matchup on November 21 has been set at 6.5, with +112 odds on the over and -138 odds on the under.

Islanders vs Red Wings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Wings-Islanders, Detroit is the underdog at +104, and New York is -125 playing on the road.

